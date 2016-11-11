Australia might be close to ending offshore detention of asylum-seekers

Facilities at the Manus Island detention centre, shown in a handout photo provided by the Australian Department of Immigration and Citizenship, from 2012. Photo: Australian Department of Immigration and Citizenship via Getty Images.

A deal under negotiation with the US could soon see the end of offshore detention of asylum-seekers at Nauru and Manus Island.

According to The Australian, the US has agreed to help Australia by taking refugees, some of whom have been on Nauru for more than two years.

Up until now Australia has been looking for a third-party country to assist with the redirection of refugees without settling them in Australia.

The Obama ­administration is likely to make an announcement on the deal over the weekend.

Yesterday the House of Representatives passed the Coalition’s bill which see those who attempt to enter Australia illegally handed a lifetime visa ban.

