Australian Men's 8 Wins World Rowing Cup In Sydney

The Western Australian Men crew rowing at the Cup yesterday. Photo: Mark Nolan/Getty Images

The Australian men’s 8 AUD1 team have taken out the World Champion title in the World Rowing Cup in Sydney this morning.

After an awesome start Australia1 shot ahead of the Netherlands into the lead.

Coxed by David Webster, the team was the first boat through the 500m mark with a quarter of a length lead over the Dutch– keeping their position until they past over the finish line as World Champions.

The Netherlands came in second, followed by New Zealand in third and Australia’s AUS2 just missing out, placing fourth.

The win puts the team as strong contenders for the Rio Olympics.

Here are some pictures from the event:

