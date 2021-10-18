Australia is trying to vaccinate all of its koalas against chlamydia

FILE – In this Sept. 1, 2011, file photo, two Koalas climb a tree at a zoo in Sydney, Australia. Associated Press

Australia is rolling out a chlamydia vaccine trial among koalas in the country.

About 400 koalas will be vaccinated as part of the trial, and researchers told Reuters that they hope the vaccine will help the animals survive longer as a species.

The sexually transmitted disease is widely spread among koalas.

“It is a cruel disease that causes debilitating conjunctivitis, bladder infections and at times, infertility,” Amber Gillett, a veterinarian and coordinator of research at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital Wildlife, said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.