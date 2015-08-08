Australia just lost the Ashes

England have won the Ashes back. Photo: Getty

England have won the Ashes from Australia by an innings and 78 runs in the fourth test at Trent Bridge.

Australia were all out for 253 in their second innnings, with England needing just 62 balls to take the last three wickets. Only Adam Voges, 51, not out, offered any resistance after Starc and Hazelwood were both out for ducks before Lyon was the last wicket to fall, bowled for 4 by Mark Wood.

Australia started day three on 7 for 241. The test was over in less that 60 minutes on Saturday morning, UK time.

Australia were all out for 60 in their first innings, with England declaring at 9/391 in reply.

While openers Christopher Rogers, 52, and David Warner, 64, got the team off to a reasonable start, on day two, the middle-order collapsed once again, losing the next 3 wickets for 44 runs.

The win gives England an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the five test series.

Australian captain Michael Clarke has announced he will retire at the end of the failed Ashes tour.

