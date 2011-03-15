CHART OF THE DAY: The Country With The Most Riding On A Japanese Recovery

The disaster in Japan has led the government to push for a “restoration new deal” aimed at rebuilding the parts of Japan destroyed by the earthquake, tsunami, and aftermath.



And while there are plenty of Japanese companies set to gain from the rebuild, Australia has a huge chance to grow as a result of the rebuilding process.

Japan is Australia’s second largest trading partner, and is the ranking G10 member, in terms of exports to Japan. Australian exporters of items like coal and iron ore may have a lot to gain, though the uranium industry including BHP Billiton, may suffer in the wake of the nuclear disaster.

Citi economists say that the rebuilding period should be positive for the commodity backed Aussie dollar, and that, while export demand may fall in the short-term, it will pick up as construction kicks in.

