Italy has been added to the Australian government's travel ban

The government’s coronavirus travel ban will be extended to Italy as of 6pm Wednesday night.

The ban currently applies to travellers from China, Iran and South Korea.

Australians and permanent residents returning from any of the countries subject to the bam will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine if they wish to return.

Australia’s coronavirus travel ban will be extended to Italy from 6pm on Wednesday night.

It joins bans which are currently already in place for travellers from China, Iran and South Korea. Scott Morrison announced on Wednesday morning that Italy would be joining the ban, following advice that the situation in the country was commensurate with the nations already subject to it.

Australians and permanent residents who are currently in Italy are exempt from the ban, but will have to isolate themselves for a fortnight once back in Australia.

“This, of course, will mean that any Australians, residents or others, who are obviously exempt from those travel bans, would be subject to the same isolation period that applies to the other countries for which there are travel bans,” Morrison said.

Non-citizens who wish to travel to Australia from Italy – or any of the other banned countries – will have to spend at least 14 days in a third country before they are permitted to enter Australia.

There are currently over 10,000 cases of the coronavirus in Italy, and 631 deaths. The country is currently under total lockdown, with all 60 million citizens urged to stay indoors. Mass gatherings, sports events, and cultural events have been cancelled.

“Italy has effectively put itself into lockdown with travel now, and this largely closes that loop,” Morrison said, of Australia’s new ban.

