Australia is tweeting #putoutyouronions for Tony Abbott

Federal leadership spills are a special event on Australian social media.
Malcolm Turnbull’s surprise announcement that he would challenge Tony Abbott for the leadership of the Liberal Party – and the prime ministership – has set off the now-familiar explosion of online commentary.
And there’s a standout highlight: #putoutyouronions.
The hashtag is a play on #putoutyourbats which was used in tweets to pay tribute to cricketer Phillip Hughes after he was tragically killed by a ball during a match at the Sydney Cricket Ground last year.
Here’s a look at just some of the Australians putting out their onions in commiseration for the prime minister.
#putoutyouronions #libspill #auspol pic.twitter.com/gc1lUVz0cs
— Esther (@grumpyvalentine) September 14, 2015
In Tone We Trust. #putoutyouronions #libspill #auspol pic.twitter.com/k5CIs1vYyj
— Nick Rippon (@nickrippon) September 14, 2015
#PutOutYourOnions #auspol pic.twitter.com/RLweKv8JKZ
— Gerard (@bgmn5) September 14, 2015
#putoutyouronions pic.twitter.com/PSB3PxmYYb
— Sam Dastyari (@samdastyari) September 14, 2015
Farewell Tony #putoutyouronions #libspill #auspol http://t.co/w2KgIJZzqI pic.twitter.com/tb9xon7IuS
— Nadia McCarthy (@NadiaMcC) September 14, 2015
Just in time for council collection #libspill #PutOutYourOnions pic.twitter.com/Q2aDVvYdzR
— Kris Swales (@KrisSwales) September 14, 2015
Goodbye, Tone. #putoutyouronions #libspill #auspol pic.twitter.com/rvWGma4FNn
— Jo Alabaster (@joalabaster) September 14, 2015
See ya, Abbott. #PutOutYourOnions pic.twitter.com/84FVoifV4W
— Nurse Ratched (@esesesse) September 14, 2015
@neil_saints @SamanthaC77 Sounds like he's as good as gone #putoutyouronions pic.twitter.com/Ffkpm41P5o
— Cracker Jack (@StKeenan84) September 14, 2015
Hey people of Arsetrailer! Show your support for Tones.
#PutOutYourOnions
#auspol #libspill pic.twitter.com/StBIJFgupg
— John Kelly (@j2dk) September 14, 2015
#Putoutyouronions pic.twitter.com/1gpbghWcUN
— Ben Ladson (@BenLadson) September 14, 2015
Love that all the news programs are already playing their Abbott obit pieces. #auspol #libspill
#PutOutYourOnions pic.twitter.com/uHRcKAUV7C
— John Kelly (@j2dk) September 14, 2015
#putoutyouronions
#libspill #auspol #Abbott #Turnbull pic.twitter.com/OsLXjxMAUH
— t h o r l e y (@mthorz) September 14, 2015
