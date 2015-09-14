Australia is tweeting #putoutyouronions for Tony Abbott

Federal leadership spills are a special event on Australian social media.

Malcolm Turnbull’s surprise announcement that he would challenge Tony Abbott for the leadership of the Liberal Party – and the prime ministership – has set off the now-familiar explosion of online commentary.

And there’s a standout highlight: #putoutyouronions.

The hashtag is a play on #putoutyourbats which was used in tweets to pay tribute to cricketer Phillip Hughes after he was tragically killed by a ball during a match at the Sydney Cricket Ground last year.

Here’s a look at just some of the Australians putting out their onions in commiseration for the prime minister.

Love that all the news programs are already playing their Abbott obit pieces. #auspol #libspill #PutOutYourOnions pic.twitter.com/uHRcKAUV7C — John Kelly (@j2dk) September 14, 2015

