(Credit: Getty)

Linktree says its new gender-neutral parental leave policy is part of a push to promote gender equity through workplace policies.

It follows a report from the Grattan Institute that found Australia currently has one of the least generous parental leave schemes in the developed world.

“Paid parental leave should be substantially boosted for fathers and partners,” the report concluded.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Amid conversations around the future of work post-pandemic, parental leave schemes have returned to the spotlight as organisations seek to reframe policies as part of the workplace experience.

“The way we went about it was by surveying the global tech cohort and understanding what their motivations and needs were,” Isa Notermans, global head of people and culture at Australian tech startup Linktree, told Business Insider Australia.

The company launched a gender-neutral parental leave policy in August that includes 18 weeks leave for all genders and all family constructs, flexibility and paid leave to attend IVF, fertility and antenatal appointments appointments, along with access to counsellors for the wider workforce.

In a year where employers were forced into flexible working policies, programs that enable work-life balance are emerging as a key feature of an attractive workplace, particularly in the tech sector.

A recent survey by insurer HBF and research firm CoreData revealed that the number of companies offering new dads the opportunity to be the primary carer for their children rose from 11% in 2018 to 18% this year.

Linktree’s announcement preceded a report released on Monday by the Grattan Institute examining the economic and societal benefits of equal parental leave.

“Paid parental leave should be substantially boosted for fathers and partners, to support men to be more engaged in the early years of their children’s lives,” the report concluded.

Its research found Australia currently has one of the least generous parental leave schemes in the developed world, especially for fathers, and called on the federal government to add up to six weeks to the current 20-week paid parental leave allowance.

To encourage parents to share the load, the Grattan Institute said the allowance should include a 6-week ‘use it or lose it’ provision for each parent, plus 12 weeks to share between them as best suits their family.

The report comes as Australian companies slowly move toward more generous and equitable leave policies.

A 2020 survey of parental leave policies compiled by insurer HBF and research firm CoreData found that insurance and consulting firms, rather than the tech sector, currently offer the most generous parental leave policies, with Deloitte Australia and Hollard Insurance Company ranked first and second.

Telstra came third, followed by ING and Medibank Private, each offering 14 weeks.

AustralianSuper, Novartis Australia, Sanofi, Google Australia and QBE Insurance Group were also included in the top ten.

A factor in the hiring pipeline

Notermans, who had rolled out a similar scheme in a previous role at Spotify, said the company wanted to use the policy to position itself as a leader in the new world of flexible work.

“My conversations with our CEO Alex was ‘let’s challenge the status quo’,” she said.

“We looked at a number of different policies, and we wanted to really think more dynamically about parental leave policy being one of them.

“And I think the first conversation was, ‘how can we change the very traditional way of granting leave to be more inclusive and equitable?’”

Notermans said the company has seen immediate impacts of the introduction of this policy, with it already a factor in the hiring pipeline.

The transition will involve a company-wide education effort, partnering with a Melbourne-based startup Circle In, which has built a platform that helps support working parents in the workplace.

“That platform is a great resource to be able to prepare yourself to have conversations with your team members or your manager around that journey that you’re on from, from start to finish,” she said.

She said that for Linktree, the policy was part of a wider conversation about evolving the company culture for current employees as well as prospective hires.

“I think most companies miss that part,” she said. “Or they sort of overlook the power that honouring that experience can have for retention purposes for performance purposes.”

Parental leave improves gender equity

According to the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA), there’s currently a 14.2% ‘Gender Pay Gap’ between the average earnings of women and men in the workforce.

The gap speaks to a range of factors that see women enter the workforce in near pay parity with men, with a gradual divergence thereafter in job opportunities, career trajectories and lifetime income earning capacity.

Furthermore, the Grattan Institute’s report points to overseas evidence that policies that encourage greater sharing of unpaid care lead to more equitable family dynamics as time goes on.

“This is an effort to drive greater gender parity in the workspace,” Notermans said.

She said the impact of gender neutral workplace policies was as much about pushing a culture change as it was about developing new rules around leave.

“With choice comes so much more power, and confidence,” Notermans said. “And that’s what translates in workplaces.”

She said it’s something she expects will become more valuable to employees post-pandemic, particularly in sectors that have experienced highly-skilled worker shortages.

“I think our secret sauce or our sort of gold standard of operating is flexibility,” Notermans said of Linktree.

As the traditional perks — from Friday beers to team bonding activities — have fallen away as corporate work has migrated to the home, company policies have come to the fore, Notermans said.

“The main driver of this is that we want people to feel seen and supported. And that translates into performance and productivity.