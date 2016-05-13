Australia is through to the 2016 Eurovision grand final

Dami Im. Photo: Brendon Thorne/ Getty Images.

Dami Im has scored a place in the 2016 Eurovision grand final with her rendition of Sound Of Silence.

Im, 27, will represent Australia as the country’s second entrant in the European song contest.

She follows Guy Sebastian, who placed fifth last year with his song Tonight Again.

However unlike Sebastian, who was guaranteed a place in the grand final as a wildcard entry, Im went through the same competition process as all the other entrants.

Im, who was born in South Korea and emigrated to Australia when she was nine, won X Factor in 2013.

The grand final airs live this Sunday May 15 at 5am on SBS. It will be repeated that night at 7:30pm.

Watch her rehearsal in 360° here.

