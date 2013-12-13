Australia Is The Tenth Most Valuable Nation Brand In The World

Bondi Beach. File picture by Getty / Marianna Massey

Australia as a brand is increasing in value.

The reasons: Strength in education, entrepreneurship, talented people with sought-after skills and a strongly performing tourist destination.

Brand Finance, a leading global brand valuation consultancy, says Australia’s brand value grew 32 per cent in 12 months to USD1,257 billion.

Only the USA and China had bigger growth.

Since 2012, Spain has lost USD183 billion in Nation Brand Value.

Here’s the top ten by brand value:

Chart: Brand Finance

