Australia is the most creative country on the planet

Artwork being unloaded from a truck at the Art Gallery of NSW. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

The world’s most creative country is Australia, according to the Global Creativity Index.

Australia, which has moved from fifth place four years ago, took the number one spot from Sweden. The US is second, New Zealand is third and Canada fourth, followed by Denmark and Finland tied for fifth.

The index is a broad-based measure for advanced economic growth and sustainable prosperity based on talent, technology and tolerance.

The top 10, showing rankings for the three areas of creativity:

The index is created and updated each year by the Martin Prosperity Institute at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management.

The 2015 edition of the Global Creativity Index assesses the creative performance and economic potential of 139 countries.

The index is associated with higher levels of equality. Those countries which rank highly on the index also tend to be more equal societies.

