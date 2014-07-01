Australia Is Spending A Huge Chunk Of Its $484 Million Entrepreneur Fund On A New Business Advice Service

Entrepreneurs at work in HUB Sydney / File

One of the frustrating things about running a business is knowing where to start on government interactions. This is something the federal government hopes to address through a new program, announced today, that it’s calling the Single Business Service Delivery initiative.

It will take $92.4 million out of the Entrepreneurs’ Infrastructure Program, the $484 million fund allocated in the budget for supporting entrepreneurs and small business.

The fund was what remained after the government axed eight other startup and SME support programs including Commercialisation Australia, the Innovation Investment Fund, Industry Innovation Councils and Enterprise Connect. At the time, we called it a half-baked idea on the future of government support for entrepreneurs. Now we’re starting to see the start of a plan at least.

The federal government’s business interface website, business.gov.au, has been given an overhaul, in line with the announcement.

Infrastructure minister Ian Macfarlane said in the announcement: “All Australian businesses will benefit from this more simple and streamlined approach, which will also seamlessly direct eligible customers into more intensive support to help businesses overcome particular challenges.

“Under the new service eligible businesses will be linked to specific Government assistance programmes, like the Entrepreneurs’ Infrastructure Programme, R&D Tax Incentive, Industry Skills Fund, Manufacturing Transition Grants Programme and Growth Fund and other energy efficiency, industry and skills programmes.”

