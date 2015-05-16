Australia is proposing a new anti-terrorism law to deport hate preachers and terrorists

The Abbott Government is looking to bring in a new anti-terrorism law which could see hate preachers and terrorists being stripped of their citizenship and sent back to their birth countries, the Herald Sun reports.

The proposal is the first time that Australian citizens who are not dual nationals could be deported if found to be acting against the interests of Australia.

There have been growing concerns over young Australians being radicalised by extremists. A Queensland teenager fled the country last month to join Al-Nusram, the official affiliate of Al Qaeda in Syria.

The Australian Federal Police believes 18-year-old Oliver Bridgeman was targeted online by extremists despite his parents saying they had “no indication that he was making plans to travel to the Middle East”.

Just two weeks ago, another 17-year-old from Melbourne was charged with terrorism offences after police uncovered three explosive devices in his home in a raid.

“It is deeply troubling to police that young people in our communities are becoming so disaffected and alienated that they would consider engaging in acts such as this,” said Deputy Commissioner of the Australian Federal Police Mike Phelan.

The new proposed laws would also have included Man Haron Monis, the man responsible for the Sydney siege in Martin Place last year who was Iranian-born but later received Australian citizenship.

Earlier this year, the Abbott government announced new prohibitions on “vilifying, intimidating or inciting hatred” as part of its counter-terrorism package to combat Islamic extremism in Australia.

Abbott said the government would be “taking action against hate preachers” warning groups such as Hizb ut-Tahrir — a worldwide network of radical Islamic political activitists — from “spreading discord and division”.

Abbott also pointed to “strengthened terrorism advocacy laws” which would include “programmes to challenge terrorist propaganda” and “alternative online material based on Australian values”.

