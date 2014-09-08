Australia Is Out Of The Basketball World Cup, One Point Short Of A Semi Final Game

Yeah, but no… the Boomers lost in the dying seconds of their game against Turkey. Photo: Lintao Zhang/ Getty

It was so close. The Boomers are out of the World Cup after a foul from Cameron Bairstow gave Turkey a shot at a dramatic comeback from 64-59 behind with just 62 seconds left on the clock.

Holding on to that momentum for the final minutes of the game, Turkey shoots, they score. Twice. Two consecutive three-pointers put the nail in the Boomers’ coffin within sight of their first World Cup medal, going down 65-64, losing in the last five seconds of the game.

Aussies may have got ahead of themselves, reportedly losing to Angola to ensure they would not face the US in the semi-finals. Now that’s off the cards entirely.

Turkey will now go head-to-head against Lithuania in the quarter finals on September 9 in Barcelona.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.