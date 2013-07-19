Australia Is No.2 On A Key Quality Of Life Index And Papua New Guinea Is No.156

Getty / Chris McGrath

Kevin Rudd’s just announced a change to immigration policy that he said means people arriving to Australia by boat will never be able to settle in Australia.

Instead, they’ll be sent to Papua New Guinea where their claims for asylum will be processed and if they’re granted refugee status they’ll be settled there.

The contrast between the outcomes for a person making a successful refugee claim couldn’t be more stark.

Australia ranks 2nd in the world the UN’s Human Development index, a basic quality of life index.

PNG is No.156 and actually dropped four places in the last published results.

Education and health outcomes are among the lowest in the world.

From Wolfram Alpha, here’s a table showing the shocking differences on key measures.

