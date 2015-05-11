Australia is leading the way in sustainable business -- here's a look at the front-runners

Australian Ethical Super/ Facebook.

Ten Australian companies have been named best in the world based on their contribution to workers, community and the planet, with two of the companies, Australian Ethical Investment and Three Sista’s, named best overall.

To be included on the list a business must have attained B Corp certification, meaning it has a sustainable and ethical business model — in a sense the certification is similar to what Fair Trade certification is to coffee.

Of the 1,247 B Corps worldwide, 57 are in Australia and now two are the best internationally.

Australian Ethical Investment in Sydney is a financial services company which seeks out investments that will create positive, sustainable change for society and the environment, while Three Sista’s in Queensland contributes to the long term well-being of socially disadvantaged and Indigenous people living in Cairns and Cape York regions.

“On a day-to-day basis we keep doing what we are doing, but on the world stage we are leading the way,” Three Sista’s director Janet Guthrie said.

“Our business model is unique and it’s fantastic to be recognised in this way. We are getting runs on the board and changing people’s lives for the better in the process, which is as humbling as it is exciting.”

Alicia Darvall, executive director of B Lab Australia & New Zealand, the non-profit behind B Corp, said it was motivating that Australia was leading the way in sustainable business.

“These companies are redefining success in business by holding themselves to a higher level of accountability and transparency for governance, environmental, community and worker impact,” she said.

“Today’s champions are competing not only to be best in the world, but best for the world. We hope it inspires many more companies to take the first step to becoming B Corp certified and manage their impact with as much rigor as their profit.”

Here are the other companies recognised with the certification.

Best for the community

B Cubed Management Consultants (VIC)

Our Community Group (VIC)

Reho Travel (VIC)

Best for the environment

Energy for the People (VIC)

Hive Construction Group (VIC)

Pangolin Associates (NSW)

TuShare (NSW)

Best for the workers

O’Connells OBM (QLD)

Australian Ethical Investment (NSW)

