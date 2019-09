Stocks rallied in Europe on Monday, and you could say the strength was incredible, if only because the news has been so bad between the downgrades (the latest is that the EFSF lost its AAA-rating), and the mess in Greece.



Well, things are continuing.

US futures are a whisper higher, and Australia is up solidly.

Really, very impressive.

