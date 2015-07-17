Australia is having a white Christmas in July

Photo: Lorrinda Hendry/ Facebook. ‘Qld border. Beautiful 1 day frozen the next’.

It’s snowing, and it’s snowing a lot. People across parts of New South Wales and Southern Queensland are waking up today to a winter wonderland with as much as 30cm of powder having fallen overnight.

At least five schools in the Southern Highlands are having a “snow day”, including Binda, Bigga, Lagan and Kangaloon primary schools, and The Highlands School in Mittagong.

Icey conditions have closed major roads in Glen Innes, Bendemeer, the Blue Mountains, Bathurst, Orange, Oberon, Cowra, Blayney, Lithgow and the Kosciuszko region.

Motorists have been advised to delay their journey and exercise caution.

It is the first time such heavy snow has fallen in some areas in decades.

For residents of Tenterfield, in north west New South Wales, it’s the first time the area has experienced heavy snow in more than 30 years.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Sean Carson told the ABC the cold snap has been caused by chilled air that has drifted up from western NSW.

“Now that it’s moved onto the coast it’s winding up into a pretty big low pressure system,” he said.

“It has turned to rain there this morning so maybe conditions will gradually ease through the morning as the temperature rises.”

The Bureau of Meteorology is also warning of strong winds of up to almost 90 kilometres per hour along the Sydney, Hunter and Illawarra coasts later today.

Here are some photos that are flooding Instagram and Twitter.

Mum's front yard this morning… Snow in Tenterfield No wonder everyone is freezing their tatas off! #winter #tenterfield #snow A photo posted by Andi McGarry (@andimcg) on Jul 16, 2015 at 3:02pm PDT

#backwards #backyard #tenterfield #snow #son #making memories :-) A video posted by Aleah Seary (@aleah_seary) on Jul 16, 2015 at 2:29pm PDT

#yay we have #snow in our front yard at 1:30am #cantbelieveit #winter #Tenterfield #newsouthwales #australia A photo posted by Nicola (@neekeewa) on Jul 16, 2015 at 9:57am PDT

Morning all #snow #snowinbathurst #winterwonderland #winter #cold #awesome #centralwest #nofilter A photo posted by Ellen (@ellen_159) on Jul 16, 2015 at 2:55pm PDT

No cakes today but I just whipped this little guy up! | #emmyloucakes #bathurst #centralwest #snow #snowday #frosty #snowman A photo posted by Emmy Lou | Pretty Little Cakes (@emmy_lou_cakes) on Jul 16, 2015 at 2:15pm PDT

Pretty bloody excited I'm NOT at home today!! It seems Antartica has moved into mum and dads backyard #iliveinNTforareason #orangensw #ihopethefiresstocked A photo posted by @rachaelconnell on Jul 16, 2015 at 3:09pm PDT

#snow#mums#wentworthfalls#bluemountains A photo posted by Krystal Clift (@krystalleeclift) on Jul 16, 2015 at 3:14pm PDT

Good morning #snow #bluemountains #katoomba A photo posted by mrspetersonpottery (@mrspetersonpottery) on Jul 16, 2015 at 3:08pm PDT

Snow in Wentworth Falls. #bluemountains #snow #winter #wentworthfalls #silvermereguesthouse #white A photo posted by @lilbusgirl on Jul 16, 2015 at 3:04pm PDT

Fresh powder!! Trying to set up our runs.. But sinking quickly.. #bluemountains #snowday A photo posted by Anna Green (@greenspanna) on Jul 16, 2015 at 3:02pm PDT

Woke up to my first ever sight of snow this morning ! #firstsnow#bluemountains#blessed#wintermagic#leura A photo posted by Bronte Bloomfield (@bloomstagramb) on Jul 16, 2015 at 3:00pm PDT

Merry Christmas Ho Ho Ho #humbleabode #tiwilla #katoomba #bluemountains #winterwonderland #snowfight #happydays A photo posted by Paul Bedggood (@paulbedggood) on Jul 16, 2015 at 2:42pm PDT

Snow in Katoomba, just beautiful! A photo posted by Jade (@jadeleece15) on Jul 16, 2015 at 2:37pm PDT

My backyard has turned fluffy white am giggling like a child #tiwilla #katoomba #humbleabode #bluemountains #winterwonderland #happydays #snowfight A photo posted by Paul Bedggood (@paulbedggood) on Jul 16, 2015 at 2:28pm PDT

#snow #bluemountains #cold #winter #australia #thisorfire A photo posted by Heather Lamb (@notjanbrady) on Jul 16, 2015 at 2:18pm PDT

#winterwonderland #tiwilla #katoomba #bluemountains #snowfall #brrrrrrrr #loveittttt A photo posted by Paul Bedggood (@paulbedggood) on Jul 16, 2015 at 1:16pm PDT

Too cold for pruning today… pic.twitter.com/jcUI2SXoyY — Cumulus Estate Wines (@cumuluswines) July 16, 2015

Mt Panorama under snow pic.twitter.com/C9IZD0qKXY — Grant Denyer (@grantdenyer) July 16, 2015

Awesome snow on the front of mum and dad's place in #Orange pic.twitter.com/KVR94PuQJy — Bevan Shields (@BevanShields) July 16, 2015

I think they cancelled tennis for today: pic.twitter.com/HR8RNyvMr0 — Blackheath Weather (@BlackheathWx) July 16, 2015

Blackheath street at 7am, 16cm to 18cm of settled snow in the street. pic.twitter.com/WYBpb8ERZv — Blackheath Weather (@BlackheathWx) July 16, 2015

Blue mountains customers are feeling the chill. Services disrupted due to snow. Please check http://t.co/Od3csWYP1v pic.twitter.com/o0xm3plGBm — Andrew Constance MP (@AndrewConstance) July 16, 2015

