Australia is having a white Christmas in July

Sarah Kimmorley
Photo: Lorrinda Hendry/ Facebook. ‘Qld border. Beautiful 1 day frozen the next’.

It’s snowing, and it’s snowing a lot. People across parts of New South Wales and Southern Queensland are waking up today to a winter wonderland with as much as 30cm of powder having fallen overnight.

At least five schools in the Southern Highlands are having a “snow day”, including Binda, Bigga, Lagan and Kangaloon primary schools, and The Highlands School in Mittagong.

Icey conditions have closed major roads in Glen Innes, Bendemeer, the Blue Mountains, Bathurst, Orange, Oberon, Cowra, Blayney, Lithgow and the Kosciuszko region.

Motorists have been advised to delay their journey and exercise caution.

It is the first time such heavy snow has fallen in some areas in decades.

For residents of Tenterfield, in north west New South Wales, it’s the first time the area has experienced heavy snow in more than 30 years.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Sean Carson told the ABC the cold snap has been caused by chilled air that has drifted up from western NSW.

“Now that it’s moved onto the coast it’s winding up into a pretty big low pressure system,” he said.

“It has turned to rain there this morning so maybe conditions will gradually ease through the morning as the temperature rises.”

The Bureau of Meteorology is also warning of strong winds of up to almost 90 kilometres per hour along the Sydney, Hunter and Illawarra coasts later today.

Here are some photos that are flooding Instagram and Twitter.

