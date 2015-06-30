Australia is divided after Allen's axes its spearmint leaves lollies

Allen’s, Australia’s top lolly maker, responsible for classics such as Minties, Jaffas and Fantales – and now owned by global giant Nestle – has announced it will stop making green frogs and spearmint leaves because people have stopped buying them.

“The situation is that our lollies are actually going gangbusters, but we have deleted a couple – we have deleted Spearmint Leaves and also the Green Frogs basically because they weren’t selling so well,” a spokesperson for the company told The ABC.

The axing of the classics follows Violet Crumble bags, Jelly Tots and Butter Menthol kids. Last year Nestle killed off the killer python, shrinking the snake to half its former size.

The news has divided the Business Insider office, debating whether the spearmint leaves would be missed.

Twitter has similarly strident views, splitting the nation down the middle as everyone was forced to answer the question “whose side are you on?”

Here are just some of the things people are tweeting about it.

Those for Spearmint Leaves to go:

Spearmint Leaves are a blight on society and are holding this country back. — Rick Morton (@SquigglyRick) June 30, 2015

Hooray! Sherbies get a stay of execution. My heart goes out to those still losing green frogs and spearmint leaves. — siobhan duck (@siobhanduck) June 30, 2015

Spearmint leaves axed. Cue #confectionoutrage — steve taylor (@thatstevetaylor) June 30, 2015

I, for one, welcome the spearmint leaves' demise, on the condition of a corresponding rise in ear stocks. — Stephen Jeffery (@stephenejeffery) June 30, 2015

Spearmint Leaves can naff off. — Tim Callanan (@MrTimCallanan) June 29, 2015

RIP Spearmint leaves…jokes they're disgusting. Good riddance http://t.co/js5BmFvbib — KRISTIE MERCER (@kristielmercer) June 29, 2015

Those against their axing:

Can't believe it's taken until now for Spearmint Leaves to spearmint leave our lives forever https://t.co/EweroE6uTN — Ti Butler ???? (@tibutler) June 30, 2015

Nooooooo save the spearmint leaves @theage — pip courtney (@pipcourtney) June 30, 2015

Allen's to stop making Spearmint Leaves. Where am I supposed to get my fix of sugar and green now? — adam rozenbachs (@arozenbachs) June 30, 2015

