Apple Hands Out Refunds To Disappointed Australian iPad Customers

Apple is offering refunds on iPads in Australia following what was determined to be “misleading” advertising, reports ABC News.



Apple got into some hot water with Australian officials over the new iPad’s compatibility with the country’s 4G network — despite Apple implying the device is compatible, the Australia Competition and Consumer Commission correctly maintained that it isn’t.

In addition to offering refunds to disappointed Australian customers, Apple is also adding clarification on its web store about which companies support the device’s 4G functionality.

