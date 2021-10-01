Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed international travel will return ‘within weeks’

(Rohan Thomson, Getty Images)

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed fully vaccinated Australians will be eligible for international travel from November.

Australian citizens and permanent residents, who have received two doses, will be able to quarantine at home for seven days.

Morrison also said he would be lifting travel caps in and out of the country in mid-November.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed that international travel will resume for vaccinated Australians in November.

Under Phase C of the federal government’s reopening plan, national caps on international flights in and out of the country will be lifted “within weeks”, the prime minister said.

In mid-November, doubled dose vaccinated Australians will be able to book flights out of the country, with uncapped travel restrictions for returning home.

Morrison also confirmed fully vaccinated Australian citizens and residents would no longer be required to quarantine for 14 days.

Vaccinated returning travellers who have received two doses will be able to self-isolate in home quarantine for seven days.

Unvaccinated Australian citizens and residents will still need to attend hotel quarantine for 14 days.

The Prime Minister said this new process would come into effect once at-home quarantine trials concluded.

He also reiterated the rapid rate of vaccination in recent weeks had allowed the country to stick to its plan to reopen. Twenty-eight million doses have now been administered in Australia.

“Australia has set records when it comes to saving lives,” Morrison said.

“Australia will be ready for takeoff very soon. That will enable Australians who are fully vaccinated… to be able to travel again.

Uncapped restrictions on international travel

The Prime Minister confirmed New South Wales will be the first state to welcome international travellers.

The government is also arranging chartered flights for more Australian citizens overseas to return to the country.

In addition, it was developing plans to reopen travel with other highly-vaccinated countries.

“We will be moving toward complete freedom for some countries, such as New Zealand,” Morrison said.

Morrison also confirmed the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) had recognised several new vaccines, including the SinoVac and CovidShield vaccines, ensuring students and skilled migrants from nations like India can enter the country.

“It’s time to give Australians their lives back,” Morrison said.

“We’ve saved lives. We’ve saved livelihoods, but we must work together to ensure that Australians can reclaim the lives that they once had in this country, and we must work together to achieve that goal. That’s what the national plan is all about.”