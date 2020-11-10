Half of Australia's international students will disappear by the middle of next year, taking more than $18 billion with them

International students look like increasingly turning their back on Australia during the pandemic. (Richard Baker, In Pictures via Getty Images Images)

Australia’s economy stands to lose around $18.7 billion as the number of international students living here is expected to halve next year unless borders open.

More than $10 billion of that will be ripped directly from the local economy, according to the modelling by the Mitchell Institute.

International visa applications, currently at one-fifth of last year’s levels, should be seen as “dashing hopes for a quick recovery should borders open”, the analysis noted.

The exodus of international students from Australia is due to come with an 11-digit bill.

By the middle of 2021, one in two international students will have gone missing from Australian shores, according to new university modelling published on Tuesday.

The Mitchell Institute, part of Victoria University, projects just 300,000 students will be living in the country come July if international borders remain shut as outflows exceed new enrolments.

“Australia is facing the dual problem of fewer new international students and currently enrolled students leaving the country,” report author Peter Hurley said.”The initial population shock most affected regions where Chinese international students lived, but future declines are likely to involve international students from all countries.”

“This means the impact of falling international student enrolments will become more widespread.”

Their disappearance will pose more than just a threat to the universities themselves, with 57 cents of every dollar spent in the wider economy. With the effective halving of student numbers, it would rip $10.7 billion from the local economy, on top of about $8 billion from university coffers.

Already the trend is apparent. Data from the Department of Home Affairs shows that international enrollments have already plummeted by 74,000 since March, while around 20,000 more students are now completing their studies from outside Australia.

International students are dropping during the pandemic.

International visa applications meanwhile are currently at one-fifth of last year’s levels, “dashing hopes for a quick recovery should borders open”.

Exactly when that might be, however, remains an open question. In its Federal Budget last month, Treasury worked on the assumption that both inbound and outbound travel would remain limited into the second half of next year, before experiencing “a gradual recovery”. This too was based on yet another assumption that a vaccine would be available “around the end of 2021”.

Students could be getting an inside lane, based on the idea they would gradually return to Australia through small pilot programs launched by the states in the final months of 2020.

However, with those early programs returning a few hundred stranded students at a time, it’s unlikely they’ll be sufficient to turn the tide. Nor will they make up for falling enrolments. If borders were to remain closed until the middle of 2022, the Mitchell Institute projects less than one in three students will be left.

With universities facing staunch criticism for putting all their eggs in one basket, without investing in the student experience, Hurley said the pandemic should spark change in how the sector works.

“Despite the severity of the current crisis, it seems not a case of if international students will return but when. It seems wise to add how to the discussions so Australia rebuilds with a more sustainable international student education model that delivers benefits for everyone, including international students,” he said.

