Scott Morrison says it's 'unlikely' borders will open by Christmas – and the complete lifting of restrictions isn't looking good either

Scott Morrison is doubtful Australia will be anywhere near open by Christmas. (Tracey Nearmy, Getty Images)

Australia’s international borders won’t open before 2021, the prime minister has predicted.

Scott Morrison also cast doubt on the complete lifting of restrictions anytime soon, as Victoria battles to contain its coronavirus outbreak.

“I doubt the medical situation will enable it,” the prime minister said.

While Australians are still hopeful the day is coming when they can holiday overseas or even return to their normal routines, it’s unlikely it’ll happen in 2020.

Addressing media on Monday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it appeared international borders and coronavirus restrictions were not going anywhere just yet.

“I would welcome if by Christmas it were possible, but I think it’s unlikely that we [will be] able to move back to a restriction-free society [by then],” he said. “I doubt that is going to happen, and I doubt the medical situation will enable it.”

In fact, it could be even longer. As far back as April, most economists weren’t expecting international travel to be on the cards until March next year.

That was before the second spike in Victoria, which on Monday recorded 322 new cases and looks like significantly setting back previous plans to reopen the economy.

“It’s important that we just look, and test and interrogate the medical evidence and make decisions based on that and nothing else,” Morrison said.

Interstate borders are again shut, and the federal government has withdrawn the pressure it had been placing on state premiers to allow the free flow of domestic travellers.

While it’s still unclear how much damage subsequent restrictions will bear, Victoria’s additional six-week lockdown is estimated to be costing the national economy as much as $12 billion.

That’s pocket change compared to the true cost of closed international borders. The disappearance of international students alone poses a $40 billion threat, with inbound tourists spending that amount again each year.

While Treasury has made its forecasts with 1 January 2021 as the day restrictions begin relaxing, it’s a guess more than a guideline.

Those costs are before even factoring in as many as 180,000 missing migrants and the net economic benefit they bring with them. All up, the true cost of shut borders is likely to surpass $100 billion this year alone.

With figures like those, the whole country is now in need of a break.

