‘Australia needs to plan and adapt’: A new BOM and CSIRO report is a stark warning of the impacts of climate change

Getty Images

Australia’s top science bodies have released their sixth State of the Climate report, which includes observations and modelling on the past, present and future of the country’s climate.

Australia’s temperatures, extreme weather events frequency, rainfall amounts and intensity, sea temperatures and levels have all significantly changed in the past hundred years.

The report projects these changes will continue into the future, and calls for the country to take action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

The latest report from Australia’s top scientific agencies is unequivocal: Australia’s climate is warming, it’s causing more extreme weather, and the country must adapt quickly.

On Friday, Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology and CSIRO released their State of the Climate 2020 report, a biannual report that compiles the cutting-edge climate research, data and modelling to create a picture of Australia’s current conditions to guide governments, industries and communities to make decisions.

And this year’s report is the starkest yet.

It reveals that Australia’s climate has warmed by 1.44 degrees celsius (within a margin of a quarter of a degree) on average in just over a century. This means that most years are now warmer than almost any of the years in the twentieth century.

The changing climate means extreme heat days are hotter and more frequent. This has the flow on effect of creating conditions that are conducive for bushfires “that generate thunderstorms within their smoke plumes” which, in some cases, can cause lightning strikes which generate new fires.

Meanwhile, the country’s rainfall rate is drastically changing, too. In the southwest and southeast of the country, conditions are becoming drier. The average rainfall for these regions during April-October has plummeted 16% since 1970.

By contrast, northern Australia is becoming wetter, particularly during during the wet season (from October to April).

Overall, rainfall intensity is changing too. The report finds heavy rainfall events have become 10% more intense in recent decades, increasing the likelihood flash flooding.

The oceans around Australia, particularly in the areas around Australia’s south east, are showing evidence of the impacts of climate change.

According to the report, the oceans have warmed by 1 degree celsius since 1910. Eight of the ten warmest years occurring in the past decade.

These conditions are contributing to longer and more frequent marine heatwaves, sometimes lasting months or even years.

The report claims that heatwaves have caused permanent damage to the ecosystem, habitats and species in the waters around Australia, including the Great Barrier Reef.

And as the ocean warms, the thermal expansion causes ocean levels to rise. Observations from satellite data going back to 1993 shows that Australia’s sea level rise rates have exceeded global rates, threatening coastal communities and environments.

From these observations, the report predicts that these changes are only likely to continue and become more extreme.

Modelling suggests Australia’s climate will get hotter and drier, with less rainfall, longer fire seasons and more extreme weather events.

The report states bluntly that the effects of climate change will “affect the lives and livelihoods of all Australians.”

“Australia needs to plan for and adapt to the changing nature of climate risk now and in the decades ahead. Reducing global greenhouse gas emissions will lead to less warming and fewer impacts in the future,” reads the report.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.