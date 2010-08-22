Australia Stumbles Into Hung Parliament Chaos As Election Ends With No Clear Winner

The result of Australia’s general election remains in doubt this evening as no clear winner has emerged from the vote, according to The Guardian.



This leaves a hung parliament, though the Liberals, or right wing party, look likely to lead a coalition in the end. But that is far from certain.

Right now the Liberals hold 73 seats, labour 72, the Greens one, and the independents four.

The result is somewhat of a surprise after months of internal wrangling in the country’s labour Party, where a split over the mining tax forced changes at the top, and the appointment of Julia Gillard as Prime Minister.

Now Australia needs to sort through the parliamentary mess before moving forward with a government. With a labour weakened, it seems the mining tax many in the industry feared may never be enacted.

