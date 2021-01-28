House prices have hit record highs in all but two capitals – but it's the outer city regions that are really booming

Lured by a lifestyle change, it are outer city markets that are running hot. (Leisa Tyler, LightRocket via Getty Images)

Australian house prices have broken new records in every capital city bar Darwin and Perth.

The median house price in Sydney now sits at $1.21 million, while Hobart house prices soared 12.5% last year.

However, it is outer city regions that are having their time in the sun, with areas like the Gold Coast, the Sunshine Coast, the Mornington Peninsula, the Central Coast and the Blue Mountains all growing quickly as buyers look for a lifestyle change.

Australia’s property market has roared back to life as prices return to record highs.

The latest Domain report reveals the December quarter saw house and unit prices diverge as buyers flooded back into the market.

“The 4.1% gain over the December quarter to $852,940 marks the steepest quarterly jump in four years. House prices across all capital cities are now at new peaks, apart from Darwin and Perth,” Domain senior research analyst Nicola Powell said.

Apartments meanwhile remain 1.4% below their peak, rising a more modest 1.3% during the last three months of 2021.

Safe as houses

Hobart proved itself to be the best city to have invested in 2020, with house prices jumping by 12.4% in just as many months. The median house price in the Tasmanian capital has now tipped over $564,000, rocketing 6.1% in the last quarter alone.

Canberra wasn’t far behind, with prices rising 9.1% last year to $855,000. Despite coming off a far higher base, Sydney took investor bronze, ending the year 6.7% higher.

“The median house price is now $1,211,488 following a 4.8% jump over the December quarter, pushing $13,000 above the previous mid-2017 price peak,” Powell said.

The eye-watering price “highlights the resilience of Sydney’s house values following a short-lived 2.2% dip mid-year”, Powell said.

It is perhaps the Melbourne market however that proved the most irrepressible. Ending a months-long lockdown at the end of October, it was the Victorian capital that had the strongest quarter of all. House prices jumped 5.3% in just three months to $936,000, $28K over the city’s previous high.

“Seller and buyer activity has lifted, and homes newly listed for sale have been absorbed quickly by competing buyers,” Powell said.

“Market activity pushed late into December and the January selling season has begun sooner, and much more strongly, than normally experienced. The traditional holiday slowdown is almost non-existent this year.”

Units stumble in 2020

However, it was units that largely moved sideways throughout 2020, as the different dwelling types diverged across the cities.

The most notable exception has been in Adelaide, where apartment prices rose 13.5% in 12 months. Darwin and Perth, both previously chronic laggards, managed to reverse their markets, rising 7.5% and 4.4% in 2020.

“Perth remains the second-most affordable capital city to purchase a house or unit. This affordability, together with record low home loan rates, generous government incentives and an improved economic outlook, has boosted buyer confidence,” Powell said.

“Buyers continue to snap up homes quicker than they are listed for sale, ultimately reducing the total number of homes on the market.”

Meanwhile the “sustainability of [Darwin’s] property market rebound hinges on continued population and economic growth”, Powell noted.

Elsewhere, Sydney, Brisbane and Canberra units all lost ground to different degrees, while Melbourne and Hobart made just marginal gains.

Interest rates drive the market as outer city areas boom

The usual suspects of low interest rates, government support, and pent up demand are all helping Australia’s various markets rebound.

While regional areas recorded their strongest growth since 2004 amid capital city lockdowns, it was those areas on the cusp of metropolitan areas that also notched a strong year.

Take the Sunshine State for example, which despite a lack of tourists has seen its holidaymaker hubs hum.

“Gold Coast house prices increased 7.6% annually to $705,000 and units are 7.1% higher than last year at $450,000. This is the strongest rate of annual growth recorded on the Gold Coast since 2017,” Powell said.

On the other side of Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast recorded its strongest price growth in 12 years, as house values jumped more than 10%.

Even with some normalcy returned, Powell believes “affordability, lifestyle and climate” will continue to be a drawcard in a post-pandemic world.

In New South Wales, Sydney buyers have flowed to the outer regions, buying up in the Blue Mountains and the Central Coast. Interestingly, despite having been constrained by the same restrictions as Melbourne, the Mornington Peninsula has likewise experienced a boom, according to Powell

“Changed lifestyle preferences post-lockdown and the option of remote working has driven demand to outer suburban and regional locations as buyers seek affordability, liveability, space and greater value for money.”

