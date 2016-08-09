Australia has won gold in the women's Olympic rugby 7s

The Australians celebrate victory in the womens rugby sevens gold medal match against New Zealand at the Rio Olympics. Photo: John MacDougall/AFP/Getty Images

The Australian women’s rugby 7s have won the gold medal in the inaugural competition at the Rio Olympics.

New Zealand got on the board first, but the Aussies answered almost immediately through Emma Tonegato, then got a break after the Kiwis had a player sin-binned for hands on the ball from offside.

Australia made the most of the moment and Evania Pelite scored just on halftime for the lead.

With less than 8 minutes to go in the second half, and New Zealand pressing hard, testing the Australian defence, a turnover saw Ellia Green cross to score off a pass from Charlotte Caslick. The conversion took the Green & Gold to 17-5.

A few minutes later, the Aussies received a penalty just out from the New Zealand line, but rather than kick for goal, Charlotte Caslick took off and crossed, with the conversation taking them to an unassailable lead of 24-5 with less than 4 minutes to play.

New Zealand nonetheless fought back with two quick tries at the end, including a second to Kayla McAlister, but the lead was insurmountable and Australia won 24-17.

It’s Australia’s fourth gold of the Rio Olympics, with silver to New Zealand. Canada took out the bronze after defeating Great Britain.

Australia’s Evania Pelite scores a try in the womens rugby sevens gold medal match between New Zealand and Australia during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Deodoro Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on August 8, 2016. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL (Photo credit should read JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images)

