Australia Has Won A Soccer World Cup In Brazil Played By Robots

Australia may have not got through the group stage in the soccer World Cup played by people but it seems we’re very good at soccer played by robots.

The final of the RoboCup tournament was held over the weekend in Brazil and Australia’s University of New South Wales’ rUNSWift beat Germany 5-1.

The only German goal was accidentally scored by the UNSW goalie. Whoops.

All teams have the same robots running against each other; the only difference is the software which the teams develop themselves. The UNSW squad wrote 125,000 lines of code teaching their robots how to play – and win – a world cup final.

Around 4,000 engineers and scientists from about 45 countries participated in the six-day competition.

The adorable soccer robots have been in training for some time. The ultimate goal is to develop a humanoid robot which can play just as well as the FIFA World Cup winners. More on that here.

You can watch the grand final game below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.