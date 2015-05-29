Australia has thrown its support behind Sepp Blatter's rival for FIFA president

FIFA President Sepp Blatter. Picture: Getty Images

While FIFA president Sepp Blatter has “welcomed” the intervention of American authorities in a growing corruption scandal in the body he leads, the head of Australia soccer, shopping centre billionaire Frank Lowy has come out against Blatter, who is seeking a fifth term as FIFA boss in an election this Friday in Switzerland.

Lowy, chairman of Football Federation Australia (FFA) has landed in Zurich, Switzerland for the 2015 FIFA Congress, and on Thursday night, announced that the FFA would support 79-year-old Blatter’s presidential rival, Jordan’s Prince Ali bin Al Hussein.

European soccer’s governing body, UEFA, is pushing for Friday’s vote to be postponed for up to six months and the FFA acknowledged that situation was volatile, with both the president election and the FIFA congress postponed, but that didn’t stop Lowy speaking out.

“FFA believes that profound change within FIFA is needed as soon as possible to address issues of governance and transparency,” he said in a statement.

“This belief will be reflected when Australia casts its vote in the Presidential election, should it proceed on Friday in Zurich.

“The Board of FFA has reviewed the manifesto for change proposed by Prince Ali bin Al-Hussein and believes it provides the basis for a fresh start for FIFA.”

