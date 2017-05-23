Australia has suddenly become the focus of attention for overseas workers looking for expat jobs

Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

Uncertainty in the UK over Brexit and political unrest in the US has seen aspiring expat job seekers shift their attention to Australia.

The number of overseas job seekers looking for roles in Australia jumped 30% in the four week of April compared to the same period last year, according to the latest analysis of millions of job searches by INDEED.

The research shows that the biggest increases came from India, up 55%, followed by Japan 48%, UAE 26%, South Africa 22% and Ireland 11%.

The rise in interest in Australia came despite the axing of 457 visas for skilled migrants, replaced by shorter term visas that make it harder to gain permanent residency, as well as reducing the number of eligible skills.

INDEED says searches from the US are down 8.5%, the UK down 3.6% and Hong Kong 31% lower.

Here are the top 10 countries where job seekers have been looking at Australia:

And Australians are looking for roles offshore. Overseas jobs searches from Australia rose 10%, with job seekers looking less at the US and UK and more at Canada and Asia, including Japan, Korea, China and Singapore.

The roles overseas job seeks are looking for:

INDEED Australia and New Zealand managing director Chris McDonald says the analysis suggests an opportunity for employers to capitalise on increased interest from skilled overseas workers, including areas where there are local skills shortages.

“Because of political and economic uncertainty in the US and UK, it is likely that job seekers are looking less at these markets and increasingly at countries such as Australia, Canada and, also to Asia,” he says.

“International job seekers look firstly to those countries where their skills are in demand and then consider whether local policy settings such as visa and sponsorship arrangements provide scope for them to pursue job opportunities.

“It will be interesting to observe whether publicity around the tightening of Australia’s working visa regime will have any impact on the increased levels of interest we have seen from overseas workers.”

McDonald says policy settings adopted by governments and the signals they send to overseas workers no doubt have some influence on the attitudes of overseas workers.

“If you look at France for example, the new president is pitching for bankers, accountants, lawyers and IT specialists to relocate to Paris from London of the back of Brexit,” he says.

INDEED data shows a 13% increase in UK financial services workers looking at jobs in Australia in the first quarter of 2017 compared to 2016.

