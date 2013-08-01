Australia Has Sent Its First Group Of Asylum Seekers To PNG

Photo: Getty/Scott Fisher

Last night the first plane filled with asylum seekers flew from Christmas Island to Manus Island, under Australia’s new hardline refugee policy.

According to a Fairfax Media report the group were all single men. The exact number of passengers on the plane was not reported.

Manus Island is the largest of PNG’s Admiralty Islands, and is located in the north-east region of country.

According to the report, new marquees have been raised to accommodate the asylum seekers in the expanded centre, and a field kitchen, laundry and ablution blocks have been installed in the past week.

This come after Prime Minister Kevin Rudd unveiled a tough policy to deal with the key election issue of asylum seekers, saying they would now have “no chance” of being settled in Australia.

