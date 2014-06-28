Australia Has One Chance Left To Win The Men's Singles At Wimbledon

Photo: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images.

Rising tennis gun, 19-year-old Nick Kyrgios is Australia’s last chance of taking home a singles title at Wimbledon after Lleyton Hewitt fell to Jery Janowicz overnight.

With rain disrupting play, Hewitt was eliminated 7-5, 6-4, 6-7 (7-9), 4-6, 6-3 in a two-part match against the Polish 15th seed.

Kyrgios will face up against Czech Republic’s young hopeful Jiri Vesely on Saturday.

