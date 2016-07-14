Australia just added 17 new islands to the map

The Rauer group of islands. Image: Frederique Olivier/Australian Antarctic Division

Australia has just added Crocodile Island, Uranus Island, Neptune Island, Rescue Island and Rhino Island to its territory.

They are in the Australian Antarctic Territory and among 28 newly named places on the continent, including 17 islands and 11 geographical features.

The Australian Antarctic Division’s Place Names Committee oversees the naming of features in the region, Heard Island and McDonald Islands and territorial seas.

Suggestions for names are invited from the public but the majority of ideas come from past expeditioners and scientists.

Other features named include the Australian Antarctic Division’s blue ice runway, which is officially called Wilkins Aerodrome.

The runway, operating since 2008, is named after Sir Hubert Wilkins, a pioneer of Antarctic aviation and exploration.

Abatus Bay, north of Davis research station, is named in recognition of the Abatus group of invertebrate species found around Davis.

Sunset over Wilkins aerodrome. Image: Gordon Tait/Australian Antarctic Division

