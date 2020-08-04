1 in 9 Australians have frozen their mortgage, but few are ready to restart repayments on $195 billion worth of debt anytime soon

Australians are freezing their mortgages but look unlikely to thaw them out again. (Sidar Can Eren, Anadolu Agency, Getty Images)

The latest APRA figures show Australians have frozen $274 billion as of 30 June.

Of that, $195 billion was mortgage debt, making up 11% of all home loans.

However, with just $18 billion opting out in June versus $40 billion more opting in, it looks unlikely many will be in a position to begin repayments again for some time yet.

Next to the federal government’s JobKeeper wage subsidy, mortgage holidays have been crucial to pressing pause on the Australian economic fallout from the coronavirus.

An incredible $195 billion worth of home loans have been frozen, according to the latest APRA figures out on Tuesday. It’s no small feat, with one in nine mortgages included in the hardship program designed for those unable to make their repayments.

Throw into the mix some $55 billion worth of small business loans and there was $274 billion that has been deferred as of as of June 3.

However, as the country enters the backend of the year the major concern is what is to happen to all that debt when it does eventually need to be paid back in January 2021, pending another extension.

The figures show that relatively few people have been opting back into repayments since banks began trying to coax them back. In May just $2 billion was thawed out by customers. In June that number spiked to a more encouraging $18 billion.

Momentum remains firmly in one direction.

Still, it’s small change compared to the mountain being held by the banks, incurring interest if not attracting payments. It’s also just a fraction of the $40 billion in new loans that were added to the deferment heap over the month.

While banks have boasted they’re in productive conversations with customers, it’s clear most customers are simply not in a position to shell out the extra expense.

As stage four restrictions threaten to derail Victoria’s job recovery, there’s also no guarantee they will be in one come January either. Certainly, it could see another wave of Australians opt-in and stymie the growing steam out.

With little inclination to see defaults rise, and with APRA instructing them to keep capital on hand, Australia’s banks could again kick the can down the road once again.

They may have few other choices.

