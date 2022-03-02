Photos show ‘one-in-1,000-year’ floods wreaking havoc across parts of Australia, submerging streets and homes — but the worst is not yet over

- Torrential rains have caused severe flooding across parts of eastern Australia, including Sydney.
- The floods are a “one-in-1,000-year” event, New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet said.
- At least 13 people have been killed in the floods, with meteorologists warning of more storms to come.
Heavy rainfall has poured down on New South Wales — of which Sydney is the capital — for the past week.
“It has been a very difficult three years here in New South Wales where whether that be on the back of drought, fires, floods, floods again on top of the pandemic, but our people have stood tall,” he said.
The state has seen several instances of weather disasters in recent years, including devastating bushfires that set off flaming red skies in 2020.
Some parts of the city received about a year’s worth of rain in a few days. More than 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) of rain were recorded at the town of Mount Glorious, about 30 kilometers west of Brisbane, this week alone. The average annual rainfall there is about 1.6 meters (5.2 feet).
Authorities estimated that at least 15,000 properties across Brisbane have been affected by flood waters, per ABC News Australia.
A 59-year-old man was swept away by floodwaters while attempting to cross a flooded road in the Brisbane suburbs, Queensland Police said on Monday. Two witnesses tried to give the man CPR but he died at the scene.
Another man in his 50s died after his car was washed away on the outskirts of Queensland’s Gold Coast. A dog was also found dead in the car, the police said.
In other flood relief efforts, military helicopters have airlifted stranded people from rooftops across eastern Australia, per Reuters. In Sydney alone, emergency crews have received more than 1,400 calls and conducted dozens of flood rescues.
New South Wales Emergency Services Minister Stephanie Cooke reminded households to follow evacuation orders closely.
“If you are asked to leave your home, please do so, please do not put yourself or your family at risk,” Cooke said, per Reuters.
“We do believe that things will get worse before they get better,” Perrottet said at a media briefing.
In Queensland, parents have been told to pick up their children from schools and stay home as meteorologists warn of severe storms to come, per 9News Australia.
Queensland’s Bureau of Meteorology warned on Twitter of “very dangerous thunderstorms with intense rainfall, flash flooding, damaging winds and large hailstones” to affect Brisbane on Thursday.
