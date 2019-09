If you haven’t realised how enormous the “biblical” Queensland floods, get this. A larger area than Texas is currently underwater (via @SkyTruth).



And more rain is coming.

Check Out Pictures Of The 'Flood Of Biblical Proportions' That Has Devastated Australia

Photo: nasa

