Celebrities who donated their time and money to Australia fire relief efforts

Brett Hemmings/Getty Images Fires continue to spread through Australia.

Bushfires have been spreading across Australia since late 2019, destroying homes and killing millions of animals.

Several celebrities have been donating to various organisations and encouraging fans to do the same.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban pledged to donate $US500,000 to the Rural Fire Services.

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios vowed to donate $US200 per ace that he hits during his upcoming matches, and led other athletes to make similar pledges.

Bushfires have been raging across Australia since late 2019, claiming at least 24 lives, destroying thousands of homes, and killing millions of animals.

Amid the devastation, celebrities have been using their platforms to spread awareness. Most recently, stars like Cate Blanchett and Ellen DeGeneres spoke about the bushfires during the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday. Actors, musicians, and athletes have all shared information regarding how you can donate money to relief efforts. They have also revealed the ways they’re helping to rebuild the country.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban pledged to donate $US500,000 to the Rural Fire Services.

Getty/David Becker Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban live in Australia.

“Our family’s support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia. We are donating $US500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now,” Kidman and Urban wrote on their Instagram accounts, sharing links to local fire services like Tasmania Fire Service and Western Australia.

As of early January 2019, the couple’s home “is under threat,” but hasn’t been affected by the fires.

Pink said that she was going to donate $US500,000 “directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines.”

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Pink in February 2019.

“I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $US500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the front lines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz,” the singer wrote on Twitter.

Rebel Wilson gave fans the chance to bid on a lunch with her, with the money from the auction going to the NSW Rural Fire Service.

John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx Rebel Wilson in December 2019.

The Australian “Cats” star attended a Magic Millions Polo event to raise money and said she was “very happy to auction up a lunch with me to support @nswrfs – thank you to all the generous winners!”

Hilary Duff said that she and her new husband, Matthew Koma, were “coming up with a number that we feel comfortable with to donate.”

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma in January 2017.

The “Younger” star shared photos on her Instagram and said that she had “a strange feeling of guilt to be enjoying my honeymoon in South Africa” while fires were spreading across Australia.

“Homes burned, people displaced and unfortunately some lives lost. @Matthewkoma and I are coming up with a number that we feel comfortable with to donate and will keep you posted on that,” Duff wrote.

Ellen DeGeneres said that she donated to three organisations.

Kevin Winter/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images Ellen DeGeneres is an actress, comedian, and talk show host.

“It’s almost impossible to understand the size and destruction of the fires in Australia. Here are three organisations I’ve already donated to. I hope you’ll donate, too,” the comedian tweeted, tagging the NSW Rural Fire Service, the Australian Red Cross, and WIRES.

Selena Gomez said that she was giving money to relief efforts, and urged followers to do the same.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Selena Gomez in November 2019.

“Absolutely devastated by the fires in Australia. Praying for everyone affected and all of the first responders. I’m making a donation and would love if you would consider doing the same if you can,” she tweeted, sharing a link explaining how people can help.

Kacey Musgraves said that she donated money after asking her Twitter followers about ways she could help.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Kacey Musgraves in December 2019.

“So incredibly saddened and disheartened by the fires in Australia (among other headlines.) Laying here feeling hopeless. The despair is overwhelming. How can I help?” the Grammy-winning singer tweeted.

In response, a fan shared a link to a website listing helpful information and Musgraves wrote: “Thank you. Just donated.”

“Fleabag’s” Phoebe Waller-Bridge will auction her 2020 Golden Globes suit to raise money for Australian bushfire relief.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Phoebe Waller-Bridge at the Golden Globes in January 2020.

In a press conference following the Golden Globes, Waller-Bridge confirmed that she would be working with Ralph & Russo, who designed her glamorous suit, to auction the outfit.

Singer JoJo Siwa spent time at a koala sanctuary in Australia and revealed that she’ll be accepting donations at her upcoming shows in the country to help relief efforts.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP JoJo Siwa in March 2019.

“With all the fires that are happening in Australia the animals hold a very special place in my heart❤️ I will be collecting donations at all of my shows in Australia help the victims of the fires, so please if you are coming to my show bring some spare change or whatever you can donate???????? Enjoy everyday because life can change in just 1 second,” Siwa, who has a few shows scheduled later in January, wrote on Instagram.

Russell Crowe donated $US105,000 to the NSW Rural Fire Service in November 2019.

Rick Rycroft/AP Russell Crowe in May 2017.

The actor, who was born in New Zealand and grew up in Australia, shared a selfie in November 2019 and captioned the image: “So… delivered 19 cheques to RFS Captain John Lardner, a total of $US105k because I cant count apparently, haha all good @NSWRFS.”

Crowe was also a no-show at the Golden Globes because he was at his home in Australia with his family, but passed along a passionate acceptance speech, which presenter Jennifer Aniston read.

“Make no mistake the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate-change based,” Crowe said. “We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy, and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is that way we all have a future.”

Steve Irwin’s family saved 90,000 animals in Australia and treated them at their wildlife hospital in Queensland.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Robert Irwin, Terri Irwin, and Bindi Irwin have saved animals in their home country.

“With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much,” Bindi Irwin wrote on Instagram. “I wanted to let you know that we are SAFE. There are no fires near us @AustraliaZoo or our conservation properties. Our Wildlife Hospital is busier than ever though, having officially treated over 90,000 patients.”

Irwin added she and her family have continued to honour their grandmother “by being Wildlife Warriors and saving as many lives as we can.”

Younger brother Robert Irwin shared a similar message on his Instagram, saying that he was “proud to be one of the many who are coming together to try to affect some positive change during this incredibly difficult time.”

He added: “We’re here to help where we can for wildlife and to treat the survivors. Again, my greatest thank you goes to Australia’s incredible firefighters. If there’s anyone who can band together and lend a hand in crisis, it’s Australians.”

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios vowed to donate $US200 per ace that he hits during his upcoming matches.

Tertius Pickard/AP Nick Kyrgios in Brisbane, Australia in January 2020.

Kyrgios, who will be competing in the upcoming Australian Open, revealed the pledge on Twitter in early January. He’ll also participate in an event called AO Rally for Relief as part of the Aces for Bushfire Relief program.

After a recent match, the athlete got choked up as he spoke about his donation to his home country.

“I don’t really care about the praise too much, I just think we’ve got the ability and the platform to do something like that,” he said.”Obviously my hometown’s Canberra and we’ve got the most toxic air in the world at the moment. It’s pretty sad. It’s tough.”

Kyrgios isn’t the only tennis player who will be donating money per ace. Karolina Pliskova, John Millman, Alex de Minaur,Samantha Stosur, and John Peers also vowed to give money per ace.

In addition, world No.1 women’s tennis player Ash Barty also said that she’ll be donating all of her prize money from the Brisbane International tournament.

Chris Hemsworth said that his family will be donating $US1 million to help his home country.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Chris Hemsworth in June 2019.

Hemsworth revealed his pledge in a video shared on Twitter and Instagram.

“Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated,” the actor, who was born in Melbourne, Australia, wrote.

Hemsworth also included links to various organisations and charities “who are working flat out to provide support and relief during this devastating and challenging time.”

“Beyond appreciative to everyone around the world for their well wishes and donations,” he added. “It really does make a difference, so dig deep!”

Sofia Carson, known for her role as Evie in Disney’s “Descendants” franchise, made a donation to the Australian Red Cross.

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP Sofia Carson in December 2019.

The actress wrote on Twitter: “(I just made a donation. Anything & everything will help) We are with you Australia. @RedCrossAU https://fundraise.redcross.org.au/drr.”

“Stranger Things” star Dacre Montgomery created a GoFundMe fundraiser on behalf of the Australian Red Cross.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Dacre Montgomery in June 2019.

The actor, who was born in Perth, Australia, originally set the fundraiser’s target goal as $US250,000. After exceeding the goal, he increased the target to $US500,000 and thanked fans for contributing.

“I am beyond grateful to you all. Australia is beyond grateful to you all,” Montgomery wrote on Instagram.

He continued: “Thousands of people donated from all over the world and we have been able to pull together a huge amount in just 48 hours This is just the BEGINNING. I’m raising the target to 500K in order to try and pull in more financial aid for the @redcrossau in order to help those effected by the bushfires. Australia needs your help!”

