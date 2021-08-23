Electric vehicle sales are accelerating in Australia. (Brendon Thorne, Getty Images)

Australian electric vehicle sales in 2021 have already eclipsed previous years.

EVs are on track to outsell the previous three years combined amid stronger uptake.

While states like New South Wales are rolling out major incentives, the industry says the federal government is holding the whole country back.

Australia’s adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) has gone up a gear, as sales begin to accelerate.

More than 8,688 EVs have been sold in Australia in the first six months of the year, up 20% on the whole of 2020 already, according to new figures published by the Electric Vehicle Council (EVC) of Australia.

It makes 2021 the strongest year on record for the EV industry, with growth suggesting sales this year could outstrip the last three years combined.

The results have been bolstered by major commitments by New South Wales. Earlier this year the state introduced its $500 million Electric Vehicle Strategy, with a target of reaching 52% EV uptake by the end of the decade.

EVC chief executive Behyad Jafari called it “Australia’s best electric vehicle policy to date” on Monday.

“[The] $500 million of investment and package of incentives to accelerate the uptake of zero emissions vehicles is finally something comparable with jurisdictions overseas,” he said. “I know the whole industry is buoyant about the effect it will have on electric vehicle availability and sales.”

The measures include $3,000 rebates, $171 million in funding for charging infrastructure, the introduction of a 100% EV target for bus and government fleets and the elimination of stamp duty, among others.

Other states are also making big promises. Victoria wants one in two to be ‘zero emissions’ by 2030, while South Australia has a goal of only selling EVs from 2035 onwards.

While South Australia’s target is ambitious, it could soon be mirrored around the country.

A report from Infrastructure Victoria last week called the EV transition “one of the most significant transformations in transport since the emergence of the internal combustion engine”, echoing the call for the sttae government to freeze new sales of petrol vehicles from 2035 as well.

“The movement across most states and territories is n ow generally positive and that’s providing greater confidence to private sector investors, which will pave the way for more places to charge and better services to support e-mobility,” Jafari said.

Just three years ago, one in 500 light vehicles sold was electric. Now that figure has come in at one in 63, with progress showing no signs of slowing.

Yet while the trajectory is promising, the industry says it is being held back by a lack of commitment at a federal level. In a national scorecard, the EVC rated the Australia’s national effort as a three out of ten, or half the score given to its lowest rated states.

Jafari said that despite promising a national strategy two years ago, Canberra had failed to deliver, with EVs holding less than 1% market share, versus the 4.2% average globally. In the UK, that figure sits at over 10%, while in Norway electric controls more than 70% of the market total.

“We need to see more electric vehicle models in Australia, particularly at lower price points. That’s happening slowly, but if we want to accelerate the process and attract the globally limited electric vehicle supply, we need policies enacted at the national level, like fuel efficiency standards,” he said.

Right now, there are 14 different models available in Australia with a price-tag of $65,000 or less, with 17 others costing even more. While a dozen or so major automakers are making or planning major forays into EV production, the stats show Australia is largely missing out.

In the UK, there are more than 130 models available for sale currently. The difference the EVC says is “an unsupportive policy environment” which makes it difficult for the Australia to secure supply.

The Council says the lack of options in turn holds back uptake among Australian drivers which subsequently delays the build out of charging infrastructure, again postponing the public’s decision to switch.

With the transition well underway in other parts of the world, and an IPCC report earlier this month underlining the need to move to EVs, the writing is on the wall for the federal government, Jafari said.

“Australia has more to gain than most countries on electric vehicles. If transition well we’ll be able to meet our net zero goals, break our dependency of foreign oil, and improve our air quality.”