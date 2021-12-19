The number of Australians invested in ETFs surged 33% to 1.73 million this year, according to new research

(Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

New research shows the number of Australians invested in exchange-traded funds surged 33% this year.

Australian-listed ETFs will be held in the portfolios of more than 2 million people for the first time by the end of next year.

The projected growth in new investors will translate into an additional $50 billion in sector-wide funds under management.

The number of Australians invested in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) surged 33 per cent to 1.73 million this year, according to new research, as the booming market looks set to add another 275,000 consumers next year.

Australian-listed ETFs will be held in the portfolios of more than 2 million people for the first time by the end of next year, according to researcher Investment Trends, in a new report commissioned by fund manager BetaShares.

The projected growth in new investors will translate into an additional $50 billion in sector-wide funds under management, BetaShares estimated off the back of the Investment Trends data, taking this hot corner of the managed funds market to a record $180 billion under management.

“Over the course of 2021, the industry broke numerous records as more investors turned to ETFs to help achieve their financial goals and build their personal wealth,” BetaShares managing director Alex Vynokur told The Australian Financial Review. “Looking ahead to 2022, we believe the industry is on track for another strong year.”

Many of the new ETF investors were members of the Millennial and Generation Z age brackets and were attracted to the “convenient, transparent and cost-effective” nature of these investment products, which allow consumers to access a basket of stocks in a managed fund structure, listed on a mainstream securities exchange.

”ETFs have reached mainstream adoption in Australia, with a notable rise in younger and increasingly female investors,” Mr Vynokur said.

More than half (55 per cent) of investors aged 18 to 34 are invested in ETFs, up 18 per cent over the past year. That compared to just 30 per cent of investors over 55 – although that cohort’s ETF usage also increased, by 3 per cent last year. Almost one-third of female investors (32 per cent) are in ETFs, up 13 per cent.

The research, based on a survey of 3800 investors and more than 500 financial advisers between July and October, found that of the 1.73 million ETF investors in Australia, 1.46 million (84 per cent) intend to increase their allocation to these funds over the next year – the highest rate of intended re-investment since 2013.

Magellan, Platinum effect

The size of ETF allocations within an average portfolio has doubled from 5 per cent over the past decade to 10 per cent this year, the research found, while the cohort of investors using ETFs as the “core” of their portfolio has snowballed from just 4 per cent in 2019 to more than one quarter (27 per cent) this year.

”Diversification” remains the major driver behind choosing to invest in ETFs, followed by “avoiding risk through individual stock exposure” and that they “save time” compared to individual stock picking.

Chris Brycki, an ETF market analyst and founder of online investment adviser Stockspot, said the projected growth indicated that more and more investors were realising the benefits of low-cost, passively managed funds that mimic the performance of the market, rather than trying to beat it.

“We have under-estimated the growth,” Mr Brycki said, adding that Stockspot’s own projection was that the market would surpass $100 billion in funds under management much more slowly than it has.

He said many converts to ETF investing were turned off by active fund managers charging high fees but failing to beat the relevant index.

“Cases like Magellan and Platinum – the two most famous Australian active managers – now having huge stretches of under-performance only add to that story,” Mr Brycki said.

But in addition to the growth of low-cost, passive index funds, Mr Brycki said three other trends helped explain the recent growth. The first is the emergence of niche and thematic ETFs, which give exposure to trendy sectors such as renewable energy or cryptocurrencies.

The second is the increasing prevalence of unlisted actively managed funds being converted to ETFs, or fund managers launching new “active ETF products” in order to go direct to consumers.

This strategy has been motivated by the diminished size of their traditional distributors of financial planners and stockbrokers – 10,000 of whom have left the industry in the past two years amid rising regulation.

“Active managers have seen distribution dry up,” he said. “Magellan to their credit was quick to pick up on this to launch their own ETF.”

Finally, ETFs have been a beneficiary of rising demand for robo-advisers – such as Stockspot, which has doubled its funds under advice in the past year and is approaching $600 million under management – and micro-investing platforms such as Raiz Invest, Spaceship and CommSec Pocket. Together, robo-advisers and micro-investors manage more than $1 trillion globally.

However, Mr Brycki said Australia’s uptake of ETFs still lags the US in terms of the ratio of these as a proportion of the sharemarket and GDP.

