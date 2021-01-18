'You’d rather be here than almost anywhere else': The Australian economy is beginning its recovery, with Victoria set to lead the pack

Victoria looks like outpacing other states as Australia mounts its economic recovery. (Natasha Morello, Racing Photos via Getty Images)

Deloitte economists expect Australia’s economy to rebound strongly in 2021.

Australia will grow by 4.4% this year, with Victoria to be the standout performer, with its economy bouncing 5.3%, chief economist Chris Richardson said.

Unemployment is expected to take two to three years to return to pre-pandemic levels, with weak population growth to drag.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

The Australian economy could be in better shape than was initially thought, as economists insist the country has plenty to look forward to.

Deloitte analysis published on Monday ranks Australia as one of just a handful of countries to enter 2021 on good footing.

“COVID numbers are very low, the vaccine news is excellent, confidence is rebounding, Victoria is catching up to the recovery already underway elsewhere, there are heartening developments in job markets, and China’s trade war with Australia has – so far at least – actually added to national income rather than hurt it,” chief economist Chris Richardson wrote.

While the damage of last year hasn’t disappeared, it is slowly unwinding, Richardson insists.

“Today’s job recovery isn’t one your parents would recognise. Past recessions left lengthy hangovers. Yet although unemployment and underemployment will be much higher than they were pre-COVID, they’re also falling much faster than feared,” Richardson said, noting Deloitte expects unemployment to return to 5.5% by mid-2023.

While optimistic, Richardson acknowledges that there are challenges ahead.

“2021 negatives will increasingly look more like those of a typical recession, with sectoral damage centralising in manufacturing, housing and commercial construction, plus in sectors reliant on discretionary spending, including retail and entertainment,” he wrote.

From rapidly dismantled government support, a global economy facing serious threats, and a fractured geopolitical landscape, Australia’s recovery is far from assured.

Still, Richardson insists, “you’d rather be here than almost anywhere else.”

Victoria to soar

Australia’s broad success in containment COVID-19 numbers is clearly one of the crowning achievements of the last 12 months.

But while lockdowns didn’t come without costs, the economy is well-placed to now reap the rewards of suppression.

Nowhere is that more true than in Victoria, where lockdowns were both the longest, the most strict and the most costly in the country.

“Victoria had the worst economy in Australia in 2020 – by far. But its recovery has already been rapid, and we forecast it to be the fastest growing part of this nation in 2021. And some of that recovery is already in the bag, with excellent news to date in everything from jobs to retail. There’s still a long way to go, but so far so good,” Richardson wrote.

Queensland likewise has suffered from its a 2020 tourism fallout, but is expected to grow at the second-fastest pace, followed by New South Wales.

Migration to rebound more quickly

One of the most defining aspects of the pandemic has been the rush to shut Australia’s borders to the rest of the world.

With migration representing around 60% of the country’s population growth, its sudden disappearance represents an enormous drag on the Australia’s economy.

“The excellent news on vaccines will probably limit the longer term damage to Australia’s population growth: migrants look likely to be back in reasonable numbers by mid-2022,” Richardson wrote.

He expects a net gain of 20,000 migrants this year, compensating for the 20,000 net loss last year, before Australia welcomes back 175,000 migrants next year.

Still, the damage will remain. Richardson expects there to be 550,000 fewer people calling Australia home in 2022 than pre-pandemic estimates had anticipated.

The heavy loss of workers, taxpayers and consumers, as a “critical source of growth”, will be felt for years to come.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.