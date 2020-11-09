Australia's drug habits were transformed during the pandemic, but it remains 'business as usual' for dealers

Australian authorities say it’s still ‘business as usual’ for drug dealers during the pandemic.(Don Arnold, Getty Images)

Two new reports paint a complex picture of Australian drug use during the pandemic, with 37% of users switching drugs.

Australian drug users reported dwindling supplies and rising prices for susbtances like crystal methamphetamine and heroin, while the prevalence of ketamine, MDMA, and cocaine all declined.

However, analysis of waste water from the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC) argues that it remains “business as usual” for drug dealers and importers throughout the pandemic.

Even narcotics aren’t immune from some disruption, as the pandemic made almost two in five Australians to switch from one drug to another.

However, it was the prevalence of some of the most addictive substances that largely disappeared, according to the latest report by the National Drug and Alcohol Research Centre (NDARC).

The Centre, based out of the University of New South Wales (UNSW), interviewed nearly 900 Australians who regularly inject illicit substances.

More than 70% of crystal methamphetamine users, and nearly one in two heroin users, said the availability of the drugs had dwindled during the pandemic.

Then it was just a matter of economics 101, as supply fell, and demand presumably stayed somewhat the same. Nine out of ten heroin users reported prices rising, as did more than 62% of meth users.

“Possible reasons behind this increase in price and decrease in availability could be interruptions in illegal drug supply in Australia,” program lead and senior research fellow Amy Peacock said.

While the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC) says there are plenty of clandestine labs producing methamphetamine domestically, the country’s heroin supply is traditionally more reliant on importation.

In a separate analysis of Australia’s water waste however, ACIC chief executive Michael Phelan noted: “price variations during COVID-19 have not been a reliable indicator of consumption levels.”

Indeed, if rising prices are to have any effect on consumption, it is more likely to be to point users towards alternatives or in greater need of treatment, Peacock said.

“Major disruption to these markets could see increased treatment demand. Many services are already at capacity. Greater investment in drug and alcohol treatment and support will be critical,” she said.

“There is also the risk that we may see people turn to more easily-transportable, cheaper substances instead, which may carry significant risk of harm.”

Unsurprisingly, Australians all locked down with nowhere to go also shirked certain substances during the pandemic. Seven in ten said they’d perceived falling use of MDMA, while nearly half said the same of ketamine and cocaine.

Citing ‘boredom’ and ‘less to do’, 41% of users reported a similar increase in cannabis. In fact, more than one-third of all users switched their drug of choice during the pandemic, with the biggest trend away from MDMA to cannabis.

ACIC data reports fentanyl also fell across regional area, while oxycodone and alcohol fell in capital cities as nicotine rose.

Paradoxically, it would appear that changes are having little effect on those on the sales side of the drug business.

“Operational activity in which the ACIC has been involved with its partners indicates that many serious and organised crime groups in the major drug markets continued to operate on a ‘business as usual’ basis throughout the pandemic, importing, manufacturing and trafficking illicit drugs,” Phelan said.

Specifically, it was regional markets that proved the most “resilient”, recording increasing methamphetamine and heroin use.

