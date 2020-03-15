All people arriving in Australia from overseas will be required to self-isolate for 14 days

AAP Image/Marc Tewksbury

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced all people arriving in Australia will be required to enter self-isolation for 14 days as of Monday, March 16.

Also announced were restrictions on visitation to aged care facilities, the details of which are yet to be announced.

The prime minister said the prohibition of gatherings of over 500 people will now be enforced at a state level, though he also said there would be no “event police” enforcing this.

The order, which comes into effect on March 16, is intended to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in Australia. Australian Border Force (ABF) officers will ask arrivals to declare that they understand the self-isolation requirements. Morrison said any enforcement would be handled by the states under their respective public health laws.

The measures apply to all arrivals – including to Australian citizens and permanent residents.

Cruise ships arriving from foreign ports will be banned from docking in Australia for an initial 30 days, with that period extended on a rolling basis.

The prime minister also announced restrictions on visitation to aged care homes, the details of which are yet to be revealed but which Morrison described as a “priority” for the government.

Morrison also reiterated Friday announcement of the effective ban on “non-essential” gatherings of 500 or more people, saying enforcement will also be handled by the states, though he called for “common sense” to prevail, as police resources would be best dedicated elsewhere.

As part of that ban, Morrison said there would be announcements to come on the status of Anzac Day commemorations at the end of April.

Schools will remain open generally, unless a decision is made at the level of individual schools. Morrison said the “perhaps anti-intuitive” advice he had received suggested closing schools could be more damaging than the alternative.

“When you take children out of schools and put them back in the broader community, the ability for them to potentially engage with others increases the risk, and that is the understanding we have,” Morrison said.

