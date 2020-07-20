Australia's banks are unlikely to recover their pre-coronavirus earnings, according to a new S&P report

Photo by Hendrik Osula, SOPA Images, LightRocket via Getty Images

Australian banks are unlikely to see a return to pre-COVID-era earnings with National Australia Bank the best placed to absorb the hit, according to a report from global credit ratings agency S&P Global Ratings.

S&P has forecast a significant fall in earnings for all Australian banks as higher losses from COVID-19 conspire with a series of pre-existing pressures to weigh on profits in its latest report card on the top 60 banks in the Asia-Pacific region.

“For most banks, a steep rise in credit losses, and a sizeable drop in interest margins and fee income, will likely suppress earnings at least for the next year,” the report from S&P’s Sharad Jain said.

“We expect banks in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam will also see a substantial fall in earnings.”

Among the big four S&P elevated NAB as “positioned well to contend with higher credit losses and weaker operating income”, while the earnings of ANZ, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac were merely “sufficient to absorb our forecast substantial increase in credit losses”.

S&P said the impact of longstanding cyclical pressures such as lower rates, lower fee income and smaller margins, combined with weak household spending and heightened competition from non-traditional players would depress earnings.

“That said, most profit drops are off a high base. Banks in Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore continue to benefit from strong earnings metrics compared with many of their European peers,” the report says.

There were other reasons to remain upbeat, according to S&P, including the resilience of the banking system in the face of the global pandemic which was expected to hold up as property prices weakened.

Property price gains made over the past year or two, however, could expect to be erased. Property prices in Australia and Hong Kong were at risk of a “disorderly correction” on account of higher levels of private sector debt but were expected to recover over the medium term, according to S&P.

“We forecast significant property price drops in Australia, China, Hong Kong and New Zealand,” the report says.

“Any correction should broadly match the strong price growth seen over the past one to two years. Furthermore, we expect the countries’ property markets to trend upward again by late 2021 as their economies recover.”

Banks were at risk of further credit rating downgrades, according to S&P, with the analysts noting they had taken 50 negative rating actions on banks in the second quarter alone across Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand and Thailand.

Another impact of the virus crisis would be to accelerate the shift towards digital banking, with those previously reluctant to engage with digital channels incentivised by the risk of virus transmission.

S&P noted more than 100,000 customers of Singaporean bank DBS used digital transactions for the first time over the March quarter, while the Krung Thai Bank saw 70 per cent to 80 per cent growth in mobile banking transactions.

