Australian's Family Finances Are Getting Hammered

The latest Australian consumer sentiment fell quite sharply, down 5.7% in June for the second monthly drop in a row. Sentiment is now 16% last October’s 2-year peak according to Goldman Sachs JBWere in Australia.



Yet digging into the consumer sentiment breakdown, we were struck by the state of Australian ‘family finances’, which fell by the most of the sentiment survey’s sub-indices:

They highlight that despite the drop, consumer sentiment remains at an historically average level. They remain reasonably optimistic:

Goldman JBWere:

Even if we see some unspectacular retailing outcomes at some stage in the coming months, current levels of confidence do remain consistent with reasonable growth. Indeed, it is worth noting that passenger vehicle sales are already near to 15% higher over the year and that household consumption started 2010 on a firm footing (+0.6%qoq, +3.1% yoy).

Still, to us the nose-dive in Australian confidence is unsettling. Especially the collapse in family finances, after previous reports of household financial strain the nation. Combined with the recent decent to abort Australia’s interest hike cycle, it appears that this global recovery leader is reversing.

