Australia condemns ‘brutal and horrific’ terrorist attacks that killed more than 60 people

Photo: Getty Images/ Ed Jones-Pool.

The Australian government is condemning the “brutal and horrific” terror attacks which took place on Friday morning in France, Tunisia and Kuwait, killing more than 60 people.

In particular, the attack on a popular coastal city of Sousse in Tunisia at the Hotel Riu Imperial Marhaba claimed the lives of at least 37 people, wounding at least another 36.

“These three attacks are a terrible reminder of the heightened risk of terrorist attacks around the globe and the Australian government will continue to do all we can to keep Australia and Australians safe from terrorist attacks,” said Foreign Minister, Julie Bishop.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of France, Tunisia and Kuwait in the fight against terrorism.”

The Islamic State group has already claimed responsibility for two of the attacks including the suicide attack at a Kuwait mosque and the mass shooting in the Tunisian resort.

“This is the grim reality the world faces now, this is why it is so important that what’s being done by Daesh (IS) has nothing to do with God, it has nothing to do with religion, it has nothing to do with building a better world,” Prime Minister Tony Abbott told reporters today.

Prime Minister Tony Abbott says that Australia is “facing an absolutely unprecedented situation” describing Australians who fight abroad with the “death cult” as the “modern form of treason”.

The national security committee is scheduled to meet today on the issue.

No Australians are believed to be among the victims.

