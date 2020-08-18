Meet the low-key Australian bosses who have struck it rich during the pandemic

Appen chief executive Mark Brayan (Dominic Lorrimer, SMH)

A stunning pandemic sharemarket rally has delivered a $1.4 billion payday to a handful of low-key company founders and executives, who have ridden the boom for technology, mining or products benefiting from the global health crisis.

Analysis by the Financial Review Rich List team has found 10 people worth more than $50 million and more than five sitting on fortunes in excess of $140 million. The fortunes have largely been built from a spectacular share price rally since March.

When Steve Killelea floated his software company Integrated Research just before the tech wreck in 2000 he pocketed $86 million, helping fuel a string of philanthropic endeavours.

Two decades later, the man once described as one of Australia’s least-known philanthropists is sitting on a shareholding worth $317 million after Integrated shares doubled from a low of $2.35 in March.

Mr Killelea is on track to join the Financial Review Rich List when it is published later this year with an estimated wealth of $477 million, after accounting for previous share sales and dividends.

Killelea, who retired as chairman in 2018 but retains a 39 per cent stake, started Integrated Research in an apartment above a chicken shop in Sydney in 1988. It now boasts more than 1000 companies using its services across 60 countries. Its software simplifies, monitors, supports and maintains payment hubs, communication platforms and contact centres. It reports its results on Thursday.

Another tech stock that has doubled since late March is data cruncher Appen. Its success is swelling the fortunes for founders Chris and Julie Vonwiller, who hold a 7.4 per cent stake in the group, which was worth $337 million on Friday. Appen, which is trading at $37.27, has produced eye-watering gains for early backers that bought into the 2015 initial public offering at 50¢ a share.

The couple took profits off the table in June, selling 2 million shares at $29 each, netting them $58 million. Those shares would have been worth $74.5 million on Friday, which would have pushed the value of their shareholding beyond $400 million.

Appen crunches data for big companies to underpin their own clever technology. At Amazon or Microsoft, for example, that data might be used to train their voice assistants Alexa or Cortana. Online retailers use Appen’s crunched data to deliver the results their customers are searching for.

Online design marketplace Redbubble has fuelled an explosion in value for founder and chief executive Martin Hosking. In April his holding was worth $24 million. On Friday it reached $165 million.

The founder of cloud communication group Whispir, Jeromy Wells, is sitting on a paper fortune of more than $60 million. In March it was just $10.7 million, when the shares, which closed at $4 on Friday, were trading at 70¢ each.

Resources boom

It’s not just tech that’s enjoying boom conditions. The rally in iron ore prices has pushed the estimated net wealth of Financial Review Rich Lister Andrew Forrest beyond $21 billion.

It’s also creating wealth, albeit modest in comparison, to lesser-known people such as Michael O’Keeffe, who made $66 million selling Mozambique coal group Riversdale Mining to Rio Tinto for $4 billion in 2011. He was also one of three founding shareholders to sell Riversdale Resources to Gina Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting last year.

He’s now executive chairman at Champion Iron and his stake was worth close to $140 million on Friday. In December, he spent $600,000 on converting 3 million options that are now worth $8.9 million.

Serial entrepreneur Paul Hyslop has cashed in on the pandemic, with a stake in Auckland-based hand sanitiser group Zoono now worth $155 million compared to just $4 million a year ago.

Listed corporate bookmaker Pointsbet Holdingshas surged 400 per cent since March, leaving co-founder Nick Fahey sitting on $75 million while chairman and former UBS and Citi vice-chairman Brett Paton has a holding worth $74 million.

One company that hasn’t had as an enjoyable ride through the pandemic is luxury automotive group Autosports Group. Nevertheless, executive director Ian Pagent and his son Nick Pagent, who is chief executive, are sitting on a paper fortune of close to $130 million between them after the stock more than doubled from a low of 54¢ in March.

After initially falling steeply, the shares recovered as more positive news emerges. Buyers appear to be shaking off the pandemic with record low interest rates, end of financial year deals and extended instant asset write-off rules creating a boom in luxury car sales, which hit a record in Australia in June.

Ian Pagent holds the bulk of the pair’s wealth and sits on a stake worth $79 million. Both are part of an executive team that in April decided to forfeit their short term and long term incentives and reduce base salaries by up to 40 per cent until December 31.

An interim dividend, which has been paid since it listed in 2016, was deferred. Autosports Group will release its results on August 28.

