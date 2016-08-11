Australia came within minutes of handing Team USA a shock loss in the basketball

Half a win! Picture: Getty Images

Australia nearly caused the upset of the Olympics, just going down 98-88.

The Boomers were actually leading in the 1st minute of the final term and within four points with just a couple of minutes left on the clock.

They shocked their star-studded opposition by tying the first quarter and incredibly, held a five-point lead at half time.

How is the #USA struggling with Australia in #basketball ? We invented this game! — Rich Donnelly (@RDonnellyWSAZ) August 10, 2016

if you're looking for a laugh, the Australian mens basketball team is currently beating the Americans — Taylor Scollon (@taylorscollon) August 10, 2016

Matthew Dellavedova was cutting the US defence apart, racking up nine assists before half time.

But the USA fought back hard in the third to take a three-point lead in a game that was notable mostly for constant fouling. And while the Boomers nagged and stayed with a couple of shots, they simply couldn’t keep up the intensity.

In the end, too many turnovers and an extraordinary shooting clinic from New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony, who hit nine three-pointers, saw Team USA get away with a win that was a lot tighter than the final scoreline suggested.

The US was even forced to wind down the clock in the final minute to keep the win safe. Andrew Gaze described it as “one of the all-time great performances” by the Boomers.

If it counts for anything, Australia won’t be overawed if the two meet again in the finals.

