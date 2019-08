An Australian company is upcycling old shipping containers and making them into swimming pools for your backyard.

The pools come ready to use with a filtration system fitted and the choice of steps and decking.

They come in two different sizes, 11 metres and 5 metres and the cost varies from $A19,900 to $A29,900.

Produced by Leon Siciliano.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.