Food and fuel are running out in parts of Australia as raging bushfires push it toward a humanitarian crisis. Here's what you need to know.

The bushfires in southeastern Australia are raging on with no sign of stopping.

At least 18 people have died so far, with seven killed during a 24-hour period over the New Year.

Large parts of the region have been blanketed with thick smog and blood-red skies. On Thursday, the capital of Canberra recorded the worst air-quality index of all the world’s major cities.

Food and fuel are running low in remote regions, and power and communications are being cut out in some places.

Numerous outlets have described the fires as pushing the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been sharply criticised for the disaster, with critics citing his insufficient climate policies and refusal to curtail the coal industry.

The current bushfire season in southeastern Australia, which began in October 2019, is the worst in recorded Australian history.

More than 1,400 homes across the southeastern region have been destroyed so far, The Guardian reported. At least four million hectares (9.9 million acres) of land have been burned in the area, the BBC reported earlier this week.

Here’s everything that has happened so far.

The casualties

At least 18 people have died so far, the BBC and Daily Mail Australia reported, with the number likely to rise.

Seven people died in New South Wales within the 24-hour period on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, CNN reported. One of them was a 28-year-old volunteer firefighter, who died when wind flipped his fire engine, the BBC reported.

Another woman died on Thursday after disembarking a plane from Brisbane to Canberra on Thursday, with relatives believing she went into respiratory distress caused by smoke inhalation,The New Daily reported.

Copernicus EMS A satellite photo of Bateman Bay on the southern coast of New South Wales, Australia, on December 31, 2019.

At least 18 other people have gone missing, with one in New South Wales and the others in Victoria state, according to The Guardian.

As of Thursday evening local time, the NSW Rural Fire Service has reported 146 bushfires in the state, three of which were categorised as “out of control.”

Rosie Perper/Insider The road to the town of Cooma, about 62 miles from the Australian capital of Canberra, on January 1, 2020.

A humanitarian crisis looms

Thousands of people have been evacuated, with photos showing people escaping by boat with their eyes and faces covered under blood-red skies. The state of New South Wales has declared a state of emergency.

Insider’s Rosie Perper, who drove from the southern New South Wales town of Cooma to Canberra on Wednesday, said: “When we arrived in Canberra the weather was hot and dense, and felt heavy in my lungs. The sky was completely grey.”

“I went to the pharmacy and all the staff were wearing gas masks, as were many people on the street,” she added.

Rosie Perper/Insider Smog from the Australian bushfires as seen from a plane from Canberra to Melbourne on January 1, 2020.

Food and fuel supplies are running low in more remote regions, and there are massive power and communications shortages.

In New South Wales, fallen trees have blocked roads, making it potentially difficult to deliver more food, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported.

A woman named Kerry described to ABC a line of 50 cars waiting to get petrol and “clearing the shelves” in the local supermarket in Tura Beach in New South Wales.

Another supermarket manager in the coastal Ulladulla described seeing 300 people waiting in line for necessities.

The Australian navy has deployed ships to evacuate hundreds of people so far, with air evacuations to be organised for elderly and sick people, The Guardian reported.

A video posted earlier this week showed a rescue crew being overrun by bushfires and forced to seek shelter in their truck.

Authorities have closed major roads and warned that they may have to abandon large areas, meaning thousands of people who refused to evacuate earlier could be trapped in the blaze.

NSW Rural Fire Service Map showing the number of bushfires in Australia during the 2019-2020 bushfire season, as of January 2, 2020.

A fire so bad it’s generating its own weather

On Thursday, the Australian capital of Canberra recorded its worst air quality in history, with air 23 times higher than the global hazardous level, according to The New Daily and ABC.

Some of the bushfire smoke has even crossed the Tasman Sea to cover parts of New Zealand, ABC reported.

Meteorologists have said that the bushfires have gotten so big that they are generating their own weather in the form of “pyrocumulonimbus” clouds, which are giant thunderstorms that start more fires.

David Grey/Getty Images A burnt bicycle in front of a house recently destroyed by bushfires on the outskirts of the town of Bargo on December 21, 2019.

Mass evacuations as weather is set to worsen

The New South Wales government has warned of power and communications outages, and set up a “tourist leave zone” for visitors to evacuate to.

Weather conditions are expected to worsen as the week progresses, with temperatures in southeastern Australia expected to soar to as high as 44 degrees Celsius (111.2 degrees Fahrenheit), alongside strong winds and dry conditions, according to Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology.

High winds can force the flames to go in unpredictable directions.

Australian Bureau of Meteorology Temperatures in southeastern Australia on January 4, 2020, as predicted on January 2.

Though Prime Minister Scott Morrison has promised additional federal funding and defence assistance amid the bushfires, he has been sharply criticised for being partly responsible for the crisis due to his government’s climate policies.

Morrison, who came to power in May 2019, has defended the country’s coal industry and given what critics say are insufficient pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions, according to The Guardian.

Climate change doesn’t create bushfires, but can make them worse.

In a Thursday press conference he told people to “be patient,” and described the need for dairy farmers to “pour the milk down the hill because of the lack of power” as “the tragedy of what is occurring.”

Rosie Perper contributed reporting.

