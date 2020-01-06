Here are 8 ways you can donate money to Australia’s bushfire relief effort

There are many ways you can help those affected by bushfires. Photo: Stephen Henderson/CFA via Getty Images

As of Monday morning there were 136 fires burning across New South Wales.

We have compiled a list of organisations you can support that can help those affected.

Organisations include the NSW RFS, the St Vincent de Paul Society Bushfire Appeal and The Victorian Bushfire Appeal.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

There are many ways you can help those impacted by the bushfires.

The bushfires blazing across parts of Australia’s east coast have claimed lives, destroyed homes and killed millions of animals.

As of 6am on Monday, the New South Wales RFS said on Twitter there were 136 fires burning across the state, 69 of which are uncontained.

At 6am, there are 136 fires which continue to burn across NSW, 69 uncontained. All fires remain at Advice. Today crews will focus on containment of these large fires, working with heavy plant and aviation assets. #nswrfs #nswfires pic.twitter.com/f2OWkze8nC — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) January 5, 2020

As Australia’s bushfire crisis continues, there are several ways you can assist those in need. The NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) noted that while there are many ways you can help, “the best way is to donate money”.

“This allows people to buy the things they need, and it supports local businesses which have also been impacted,” NSW RFS said on its website.

“We know many people want to donate physical items such as food and clothing but these take up much needed community space.”

Victorian Premier Danial Andrews echoed that sentiment, saying on Twitter, that relief organisations “don’t have the space to sort or store donations”.

I know it’s tough to watch this all unfold & feel helpless. I know a lot of people want to get stuck in & lend a hand. But it's important to remember that the emergency relief effort is being run by experienced organisations – & they don't have space to sort or store donations. — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) January 5, 2020

Here are 8 organisations you can donate to:

The Red Cross supports a variety of efforts such as supporting people at evacuation centres and providing emergency assistance like cash grants to people who have lost their homes

Salvation Army team members are providing meals to first-line responders and evacuees, as well as any other support needed, Major Topher Holland, the organisation’s General Manager of Strategic Emergency and Disaster Management, said in a statement.

Vinnies’ bushfire appeal helps provide food, clothing and money that bushfire victims may need to pay their bills.

You can either donate straight to the NSW RFS or to your local Rural Fire Brigade to support volunteer firefighters.

Like the NSW RFS, you can donate either to a specific brigade or provide a general donation.

The Victorian Government teamed up with The Salvation Army and Bendigo Bank for the appeal, with all funds going to communities in need.

The organisation has a GoFundMe page that seeks funding for Koalas affected by the bushfires.

NSW Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service (WIRES) rescues and cares for animals and is seeking donations for volunteer carers and recuers that are “indundated” with them amid the bushfires.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.